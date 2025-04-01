Corcel (LON:CRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Corcel Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CRCL opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. Corcel has a 1 year low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,960.78 and a beta of 0.90.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

