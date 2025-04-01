Corcel (LON:CRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Corcel Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of CRCL opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. Corcel has a 1 year low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,960.78 and a beta of 0.90.
About Corcel
