KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.04 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. KCR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%.

KCR Residential REIT Stock Performance

KCR stock opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.51. KCR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 10 ($0.13).

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

KCR Residential REIT plc was admitted to AIM on the London Stock Exchange on 3 July 2015.

KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.

