Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE) Announces Earnings Results

Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Altona Rare Earths Price Performance

Shares of LON:REE opened at GBX 1.24 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Altona Rare Earths has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of £2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.43.

Altona Rare Earths Company Profile

Altona Rare Earth (LSE: REE) is a resource exploration and development company, specialising in Rare Earth Elements (“REE”) and focused on the development of the Monte Muambe REE projects in Mozambique.

Monte Muambe, a significant REE mining project, is a carbonatite-hosted REE deposit. It is located in Tete Province, Northwest Mozambique, a mature and safe mining region of Africa, with excellent infrastructure.

