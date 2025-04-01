Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE) Announces Earnings Results

Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Altona Rare Earths Price Performance
Shares of LON:REE opened at GBX 1.24 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Altona Rare Earths has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of £2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.43.
Altona Rare Earths Company Profile
Monte Muambe, a significant REE mining project, is a carbonatite-hosted REE deposit. It is located in Tete Province, Northwest Mozambique, a mature and safe mining region of Africa, with excellent infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altona Rare Earths
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- ETFs With the Best Returns of 2025: Gold and Silver Miners on Top
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Paychex and Cintas Show Surprising Labor Market Resilience
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- CAVA Group Stock: Time to Take the Dip on This Investment Trip?
Receive News & Ratings for Altona Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altona Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.