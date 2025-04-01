AIA Group Ltd Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $158.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

