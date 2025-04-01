Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

WPM opened at C$111.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$98.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$63.87 and a 52-week high of C$112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.38.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

