Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.82 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 158.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on BX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.