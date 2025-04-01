Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $731,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $540.80 and a 200-day moving average of $539.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

