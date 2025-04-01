StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 20,294 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

