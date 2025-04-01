Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $5,961,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

