Promising Value Stocks To Consider – March 31st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that trade at a lower price relative to their fundamental metrics, such as earnings, dividends, or book value, suggesting they may be undervalued. Investors who focus on value stocks typically believe that the market has temporarily mispriced the company and that its true worth will eventually be recognized, leading to potential price increases over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.78. 82,090,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,056,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $532.94. 3,258,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,158. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $537.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $244.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,539,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,241. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.55 and its 200-day moving average is $240.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

