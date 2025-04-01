Kohl’s’ (KSS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $912.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 151.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,590 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 573,579 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.