Top Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 31st

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies primarily involved in the research, development, and distribution of technological goods and services, such as software, hardware, and telecommunications. They often represent businesses at the forefront of innovation, characterized by high growth potential and sometimes increased market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.15. 177,563,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,179,280. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded down $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $572.58. 12,369,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,231,892. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,180,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,741,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.92 on Monday, hitting $371.88. 14,399,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,500,421. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $367.31 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.10.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.86. 27,562,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,281,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $147.22 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.66 and a 200 day moving average of $177.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $4.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,467,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,321,224. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $164.98. 12,359,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,281,450. The firm has a market cap of $855.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

