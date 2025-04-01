Allianz SE Buys New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,044,415,000 after buying an additional 149,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $849,202,000 after purchasing an additional 571,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $682,036,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after purchasing an additional 658,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $159.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average of $169.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.09 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

