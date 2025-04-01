Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.