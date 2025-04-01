4,164 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $264.46 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.29. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.