StoneX Group Inc. Has $16.47 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 412.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

