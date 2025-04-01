CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALC opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.20. CalciMedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica

CalciMedica Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALC. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CalciMedica in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalciMedica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,660,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalciMedica by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CalciMedica by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Featured Stories

