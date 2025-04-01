CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ CALC opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.20. CalciMedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.
CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
