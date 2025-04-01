WBB Securities Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at WBB Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRKR. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Marker Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marker Therapeutics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- ETFs With the Best Returns of 2025: Gold and Silver Miners on Top
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Paychex and Cintas Show Surprising Labor Market Resilience
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- CAVA Group Stock: Time to Take the Dip on This Investment Trip?
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.