WBB Securities Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at WBB Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRKR. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Marker Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

