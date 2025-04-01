103 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Booking by 13.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $1,007,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,606.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,772.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4,745.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Booking’s payout ratio is 22.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

