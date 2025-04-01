Groupama Asset Managment Buys 79,808 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

