Groupama Asset Managment Has $14.07 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 210.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 306,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,691,000 after acquiring an additional 208,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $346.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.24 and its 200 day moving average is $340.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

