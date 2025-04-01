American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 702,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 0.6% of Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $87,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $152.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

