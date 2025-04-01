Groupama Asset Managment Buys 3,500,000 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 162.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. BILL accounts for about 3.5% of Groupama Asset Managment’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.05% of BILL worth $478,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $99,906,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BILL by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,421,000 after buying an additional 852,863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 5,201.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after buying an additional 384,217 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 87.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after buying an additional 321,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 45.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
BILL Stock Performance
Shares of BILL stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,602.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $100.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on BILL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.61.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
