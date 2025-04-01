Groupama Asset Managment Has $32.30 Million Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 512,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $32,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

