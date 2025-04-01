May Hill Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,702 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $570.58 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,340.52, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $660.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.58.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,853 shares of company stock worth $15,453,396 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

