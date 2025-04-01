GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

