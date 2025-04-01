Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,420,106 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,742,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420,106 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $337,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 275,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,850,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,476,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

