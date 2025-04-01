Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $54,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,092,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,767,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,289,000 after purchasing an additional 415,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,908,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,837,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after buying an additional 190,450 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,836,000 after buying an additional 98,369 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MTG opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

