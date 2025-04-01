B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 77.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Infosys by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Infosys by 70.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 258,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infosys

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.