B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 19,260 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,499 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.