Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Yankuang Energy Group Trading Down 3.5 %
YZCAY opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
