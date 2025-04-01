Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66), Zacks reports.
Aqua Metals Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $14.14.
