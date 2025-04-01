Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66), Zacks reports.

Aqua Metals Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

