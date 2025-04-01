Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,649,800 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 7,702,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.8 days.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

