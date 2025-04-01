Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,649,800 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 7,702,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.8 days.
Whitehaven Coal Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
