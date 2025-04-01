CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Issues Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a negative return on equity of 181.52%.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

