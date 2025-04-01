Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Declines By 20.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,903,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 4,894,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,219.9 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of TSRYF stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Treasury Wine Estates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, St Hubert’s The Stag, Lindeman’s, Squealing pig, Blossom Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, Pepperjack, Wynns, Matua, Seppelt, Beringer, Etude, Sterling Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap, Beringer Bros, and Castello di Gabbiano.

