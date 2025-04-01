Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Announces Earnings Results

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($10.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($9.98), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 52,263.51% and a negative net margin of 78.61%.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Edible Garden stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.45.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

