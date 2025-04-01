Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Announces Earnings Results

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($10.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($9.98), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 52,263.51% and a negative net margin of 78.61%.
Edible Garden Stock Performance
Edible Garden stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.45.
