Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,450,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $5,616,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 738.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $123.84 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.