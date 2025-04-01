Diametric Capital LP Grows Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems makes up about 1.0% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $23,776,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 194,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $5,619,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

NYSE TDS opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.75. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

