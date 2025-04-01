Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP reduced its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vertiv by 271.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vertiv by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

