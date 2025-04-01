Cannon Advisors Inc. Sells 687 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cannon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,360,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 175.2% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 110,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 70,149 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49.

