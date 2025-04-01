OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1,004.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,675 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 137,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $55,620,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 967,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,033 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

