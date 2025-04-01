Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 402,320 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,320 shares during the quarter. Grab makes up 0.6% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $227,718,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Grab by 5,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 33,257,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $145,927,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Grab by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,314,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

