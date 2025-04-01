SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Increased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,551 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

