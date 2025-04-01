9,785 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,398,000 after buying an additional 181,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $189,584,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.87.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $258,464.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,932.25. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.48, for a total value of $2,229,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,121,799.12. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,328,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.85 and a twelve month high of $387.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile



MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.



