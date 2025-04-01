Centric Wealth Management Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Centric Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $329.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $409.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

