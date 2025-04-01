The Merchants Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCHGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 525.90 ($6.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £782.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.95. The Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 517.39 ($6.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 605 ($7.82). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 536.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 554.15.

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

