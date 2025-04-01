InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Declares Dividend of $1.14

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 115.0% increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 8,292 ($107.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,732.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,280.50. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7,032 ($90.85) and a 1 year high of £109.75 ($141.80).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of £127.25 ($164.41) per share, for a total transaction of £50,900 ($65,762.27). 5.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.23) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($100.78) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,898.75 ($76.21).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

