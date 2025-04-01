InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Declares Dividend of $1.14

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 115.0% increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 8,292 ($107.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,732.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,280.50. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7,032 ($90.85) and a 1 year high of £109.75 ($141.80).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of £127.25 ($164.41) per share, for a total transaction of £50,900 ($65,762.27). 5.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Paychex and Cintas Show Surprising Labor Market Resilience
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- CAVA Group Stock: Time to Take the Dip on This Investment Trip?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- From Trading to Checking Accounts: Robinhood’s Big Bet on Banking
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.