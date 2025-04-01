Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SPSY opened at GBX 207.78 ($2.68) on Tuesday. Spectra Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 194 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 291 ($3.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.08. The company has a market cap of £126.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems.

