loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 964,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in loanDepot by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 101,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.36. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

