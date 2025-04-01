Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 288 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $317.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.38 and a 1-year high of $350.23.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.